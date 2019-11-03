|
WILLIAM-CITY, Annie Mae Annie Mae Williams-City, 105, of Austin, died Wednesday, October 30th. She was born in Smithville, TX on August 4, 1914, a daughter of the late Mable (Johnson) and John Williams. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1 PM on Thursday, November 7th at Alpha Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Austin, TX. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public viewing and flowers can be sent Wednesday 4PM-6PM to 1309 E 12th Street in Austin .Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Annie's Family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019