MENKING, Annie Margaret Philippus September 30,1918- January 18, 2020 It is with heavy yet grateful hearts that we announce the earthly loss of a special lady. Margie Menking was born in Cost, Texas to William and Myrtle Philippus. It is without a doubt; this lovely woman is being celebrated in a beautiful homecoming in heaven. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Alex Menking. She is survived by her daughter, Martha and son-in-law Tim Hunke; Son, Ronnie Menking and daughter-in-law Christina; Granddaughter Traci and her husband Neil Henze; Grandson Eric Hunke and wife Candy; and three great grandchildren. The family expresses thanks to Patsy Painter and Linda Brown, and to all of the other women who cared for her over the years. Visitation: Wednesday Jan 22nd from 5-7 p.m. at Seydler Hill.Funeral Home of Gonzales. Funeral services: Thursday, Jan 23rd at 2:00 pm. at Monthalia United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Monthalia UMC.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 21, 2020