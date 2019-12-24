|
BLACKMON, Anne-Marie A beautiful loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on December 13th, 2019 after a twenty-two month long battle with pancreatic cancer. Anne-Marie is survived by her husband, Kerry Blackmon; her children, Marie Blackmon (Alan Comley) and Michael (Jenny) Blackmon; her grandchildren, Callie and Caroline Blackmon; her brother, Christian Callens; and many loving relatives. Born on July 16th, 1947, in the small southern town of Clermont l'Herault, France, Anne-Marie moved to America at the age of four and became a US citizen at the age of twenty-one. Anne-Marie was a dedicated registered nurse and worked in many facets of health care including oncology, cancer and pharmaceutical research, hospital and clinic settings, home health, and school nursing. Through her kindness and overwhelming generosity, she impacted all people around her and always put the needs of others before herself. Constantly donating her time and resources, she provided unparalleled joy to those she helped. Anne-Marie cherished being a grandmother and loved her family dearly. There will be a Mass held for Anne-Marie at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 1101 W New Hope Dr., Cedar Park, TX 78613 Thursday, January 9th, at 3:00pm There will be a reception with refreshments celebrating her life following the Mass at the Benish Center, adjacent to the church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 24, 2019