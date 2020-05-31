Annie Marie Rogers
1938 - 2020
ROGERS, Annie Marie Annie Rogers, 81, of Austin died Tuesday, May 26th. She was born in Elroy, TX on June 16, 1938, a daughter of the late Annella B. (Gildon) and James Swan. The Private Family Celebration will be livestream (https://livestream.com/account s/7325565/annierogers) 11AM on Saturday, June 6th. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, June 5th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
