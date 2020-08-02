RODRIGUEZ, Anthea Anthea Rodriguez joined her parents, Edith and Richard Whittington; sisters, Delcia and Cheryl in heaven on July 28th 2020, she was surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home in South Austin when she grew wings to be with God. Anthea was a beautiful, smart, graceful, and vivacious woman. She was loved deeply by everyone who knew her, most of all by her devoted husband of 45 years José Rodriguez. Anthea is survived by her husband, José; her brother, Richard; four daughters, Julie (sp. Stanley), Trudie (sp. Daniel), Kerrie, & Kim; two sons, Joe (sp. Carolyn) and James (sp. Alicia); eighteen grandchildren, Derell, Micheal, Brian, Jacob, Gabrielle, Victoria, James Anthony, Skye, Joseph, Mia, Jocelyn Marcus, Tristan, Jayden, Bryden, Trey James Lee Jr and Aleeah; six great-grandchildren, Vash, Vail, Alexander, Eva, Lorelai, and Miles and numerous nieces and nephews in England. Anthea was born on July 18th, 1943 in Maltby England to Edith and Richard Whittington. Anthea grew up in the English Countryside with her siblings John, Richard, Cheryl and Delcia. Anthea often shared fond memories of her childhood, such as her brother's love for his motorbike, or how her mother Edith reminded her of the actress Eva Gabor from Green Acres. While living in England she met José, who fell in love with her at first sight because of her beautiful blue eyes and stunning smile. On June 6th 2020 they celebrated 45 years of marriage. Anthea Loved spending time with her family and friends, those who knew her knew how generous she was with her time and resources. Anthea was a "do it yourself" type of person and enjoyed various home improvement projects, even tiling a floor, she could do anything she set her mind to. Anthea took great pride in her garden and gazebo. Her garden is filled with lush flowering bushes and beautiful stone statues, and she enjoyed sitting in her gazebo listening to her wind chimes. Anthea was a true animal lover and cared deeply for her pets including cats, dogs and even her backyard squirrels. Anthea had multiple dogs over the years but her favorite breed was the Great Pyrenees. Anthea loved walking her dogs through her neighborhood, and preparing them special meals. Anthea had impeccable taste, her home is filled with beautiful artwork. She especially loved Hummel Figurines, the Mountaineer was her favorite because of the expression on his face. Anthea's favorite painter was Thomas Kinkade, whose art emphasizes simple pleasures and inspirational messages. Anthea loved to read, she could finish a book with lightning speed and tell you every detail, she was incredibly intelligent. Anthea had an innate ability to see the good in people and the world. She is watching over all her loved ones from heaven, as our beautiful guardian angel. We love you so much Nanny. The family would like to thank Anthea's doctors who provided her with excellent care and gave the family more time with our precious Nanny. The doctors and medical facilities are as follow: Dr. Grace Honles & Nurse Jessica, Dr M Eileen Cook & Nurses Rachel & Nikki and staff at the facility, Dr. Matthew Pearson, Dr.Justin Meuse, Dr. Johana Karha, Dr. Mazim Foteh, Dr Faraz Kerendi, Austin Heart Hospital and numerous Heart hospital nurses and staff. Encompass home health care and Encompass Hospice care. Thank you sincerely. Visitation 6:00 pm 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress. Funeral Service 10:00 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com