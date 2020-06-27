Anthony Barnette Owens
1942 - 2020
OWENS, Anthony Barnette Anthony Barnette Owens, 77 of Austin died Sunday, June 21st with his wife, Almaree Corzine by his side. He was born in Mexia, Texas to the late Reverend Curtis Dorsey and Oletha Jane Hobbs Owens on September 26, 1942. Visitation: Sunday, June 28th, 4:00 to 7:00pm, King-Tears Mortuary. Services: Monday, June 29th, 11:00am, Wesley United Methodist Church.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
JUN
29
Service
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-9128
