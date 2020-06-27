OWENS, Anthony Barnette Anthony Barnette Owens, 77 of Austin died Sunday, June 21st with his wife, Almaree Corzine by his side. He was born in Mexia, Texas to the late Reverend Curtis Dorsey and Oletha Jane Hobbs Owens on September 26, 1942. Visitation: Sunday, June 28th, 4:00 to 7:00pm, King-Tears Mortuary. Services: Monday, June 29th, 11:00am, Wesley United Methodist Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 27, 2020.