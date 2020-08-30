1/1
Anthony Lawrence Johnson
JOHNSON, Anthony Lawrence Anthony Lawrence Johnson, 51, Houston, TX died, Saturday, August 22nd. He was born in Austin, TX on October 3, 1968, a son of Etta (Bellinger) Johnson and the late Willie Johnson. He served in the U.S. Air Force. The Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 PM on Wednesday, September 2nd at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle in Austin, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Tuesday, September 1st. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 30, 2020.
