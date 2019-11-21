|
RINN, Anthony Martin On Saturday, November 16th, 2019, Anthony Martin Rinn, loving husband, father and son passed away at the age of 57. Tony was born September 25, 1962, in Winona, Minnesota to Marion Hargraves. The family lived in both Minnesota and Illinois before relocating to Florida in 1976. At the age of 18, Tony relocated to Texas to study to become a Master Electrician. It was there that his love for all things Texas began. On August 30, 2007, Tony was united in marriage to Sharla Johnson. After a brief move to the Midwest, they relocated to Florida for warmer weather. There, Tony and Sharla enjoyed boating, dancing and laughing together. Tony continued his work as a Master Electrician and was a Superintendent with Southern Integrated Systems. He took pride in his work but was humble about his skills. Tony was a kind, fun-hearted man who loved his wife and family and knew how to crack a good joke. He enjoyed boating, Nascar and being outdoors. He loved to dance, listen to music, and share good times with his friends. He was known for his cooking, carpentry, and of course, superb electrical skills. His signature laugh and his presence at family get-togethers will be missed tremendously. Tony was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Sharla Rinn of Apollo Beach, Florida; his mother, Marion Hargraves of Destin, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Brooke and Jon Gilbert of Sioux City, Iowa; and grandson Aceson. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Joe Taylor as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and long-time friends that will miss him dearly. Services will be held, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1 o'clock p.m. at St. Simon's on the Sound Episcopal Church, 28 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Tony will be laid to rest at St. Simon's on the Sound Episcopal Columbarium on Monday, November 25, 2019, with immediate family members present.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 21, 2019