MONROE SR., Elder Anthony Vandock "Peter" Elder Anthony Monroe, Sr., 64, of Austin died Tuesday, August 25th. He was born in Houston, Texas on April 15, 1956, a son of the late Mary Lois Celeste (Dixon) and Elder Dock Clarence Monroe. He served in the U.S. Marines and was the proud husband of Cheryl Anne (Dukes) Monroe. Superintendent Elder Pastor Monroe was the humble Pastor of Greater St. John COGIC and New Zion Hill COGIC in Smithville, TX. He was also employed as a Detention Officer at Gardner Betts Juvenile Center.
The Great Celebration of His Life Service will be under the Professional Guidance of his godbrother, Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.