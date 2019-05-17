VAN TILLBURG, Anton Henry October 22, 1924 May 7, 2019 Anton van Tilburg passed away quietly on 7 May 2019 after a brief illness. Anton was born in the Netherlands, the second of 8 children of Antonia and Kees van Tilburg. As a young man, he was educated in the seminary with his brothers. After WWII, he began a life-long career in accounting and married his wife of 67 years, Rebecca. Anton immigrated to America to provide a better life for his three children, although that required him to return to school and restart his career. In the US, he quickly advanced to serve as comptroller for several companies. After retirement, Anton continued to do accounting for family and friends for another 30 years. Throughout his life, Anton remained involved in the Catholic Church and with his other passions, especially opera and soccer. Anton will be greatly missed by his wife, Rebecca, his sisters Annie van Tilburg and Riek (Jack) Klumpers, his children, Ann (David) Lowe, Ria (Dan) Schmidt, and Kees (Sandra) van Tilburg, as well as his 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for his integrity, sense of humor, kindness and generosity, and his dedication to family. A funeral mass will be held on June 11, 2019, 10:00am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 3201 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX 78665. Donations in memory of Anton can be made to: MS Society https://tinyurl.com/MS-Gift-Anton-van-Tilburg, or National MS Society P.O. Box 4527 New York, NY 10163 Passionate Communications https://thesundaymass.org/en/donate, or P.O. Box 111 Rye Brook, New York 10573 Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary