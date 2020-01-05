|
|
MADRANO, Antonio "Tony" Antonio "Tony" Medrano passed away on December 23, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Tony was born on November 18, 1956 in Austin, Texas. He lived and work in Austin his entire life. After graduating from the University of Texas in three years, Tony began his professional career in 1979 by teaching mathematics at Crockett High School. In the mid-1980s, in addition to his teaching position, Tony coached soccer at Crockett High School and his team made the playoffs in 1990. In 2000, after 21 years of teaching at Crockett High School, Tony transferred to Akins High School to help open the then new high school. Tony then transferred to the Austin Independent School District headquarters as a Secondary Mathematics Specialist. He served in that position until health issues forced his retirement from a life-long career in education. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Jovita and brothers, Robert and Leonard. He is survived by sisters, Mary Raigosa and Julia Machuca; brothers, Joe, Paul, and Ruben; nephews, Michael and David Raigosa; nieces, Monique Austin, Cathy Martinez, Katy Medrano; sisters-in-law, Marcia Harelik and Janelle Medrano; brothers-in-law, Larry Raigosa and Toby Machuca; as well as other loving family and friends. Per Tony's wish, no public services will be held. He is missed and he is forever a part of our family. We will honor his memory. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to leave condolences for The Medrano Family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020