Antwan Riddle Obituary
RIDDLE, Antwan Danell Antwan Danell Riddle, 45, of Austin, died Tuesday, September 10th. He was born in St. Louis, MO on March 21, 1974, a son of the late Glenda Faye Wise and Nathaniel Riddle, Sr. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 1 PM on Friday, September 27th at E.M Franklin Chapel @ St. James Baptist Church. Internment in Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Public Viewing 4 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, September 26th at E.M Franklin Chapel. Flowers can be delivered to the church and 1309 E 12th Street in Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Antwan's Family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019
