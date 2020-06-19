WEST, April Renee Smith April Renee Smith West passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Cedar Park, Texas. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on June 21, 1970. She was a graduate of St. John's College, New Mexico, class of 1993. April was a senior editor and content developer of science educational materials and science curricula. She loved to paint, journal, and make crafts of all kinds. She also liked to party with good friends and a good margarita. April is survived by her daughter, Vivianne West; parents, Jinx and Donna Smith; and sister, Janna Smith. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation in her honor to one or more of the causes she valued, including The Association for Women in Science www.awis.org, National Bail Out www.nationalbailout.org, or Hospice Austin www.hospiceaustin.org. A permanent online tribute to April may be found at http://memorial.yourtribute.com/aprilsmithwest/.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 19, 2020.