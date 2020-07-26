MORA, Aramis (Ben) December 21, 1937-July 21, 2020 The Man. The Myth. The Legend. Our beloved father, Aramis (Ben) Mora age 82, was called by our heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by his daughters and nurses at South Austin Hospital. He is survived by his son Marc Albert Mora, daughters, Melva Ybarra (Louis), Melissa Mora, Milda Mora (Steve Medel), 8 grandchildren, Yvonne, Alyssa and Michael Ybarra, Rosa Linda Montez (Manuel), Pablo M Guzman, III (Sage Jackson), Phillip Torres (Jodi Blackford), Mireya Medel, Alex Capristan-Mora, 10 great-grandchildren, Aramis Jordan, Manuel Anthony III, Minerva and Amelia Montez, Belinda and Genevieve Solorzano, Aria Jade Ybarra, Jonah Louis Butler, Phillip Olivier Torres and Pablo M. Guzman, IV, (on the way). Born in Brownsville, Texas, our father proudly served his country and retired from the United States Air Force after 23 years, which led him to another career of 33 years with the IRS. His drinking days in the eastside are quite memorable and was well known at La Perla Bar where he loved most singing with his pocket pens "Las Mañanitas" to ALL who celebrated birthdays. His style of guayaberas, his Stacey Adams and bebop hats were his trait; always looking sharp. A strong firm handshake he made sure felt real. The life of a party, best jokester indeed, was "the oldest teenager" he would say, a true family man and a dear cool friend. He gave it his alluntil the end. Please join us. Social distancing is priority and we will do our part. Visitation/Rosary - Wednesday July 29, 2020 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m., Facebook Live. Thursday July 30, 2020 - Celebration of Life 10:00 a.m. at Mission Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.



