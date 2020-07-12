MCNEILL JR., Archibald Stewart Archibald (Archie) Stewart McNeill, Jr., 85, of Austin, Texas, retired owner of A. S. McNeill Construction Co, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 after a protracted illness. Archie Stewart was born on July 20, 1934 in Houston, Texas to parents Archibald Stewart McNeill, MD and Elizabeth Davis McNeill. After graduating from Lamar High School in Houston, Archie Stewart attended Rice University, then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin where he completed his bachelor and master degrees in mathematics. After teaching mathematics at UT for several years, Archie Stewart accepted a position in the Applied Research Laboratory. A lifelong hobby, building and construction, became his career when he left ARL to start a small residential remodeling business, A. S. McNeill Construction Co. He thoroughly enjoyed transforming homes around Austin and central Texas. All his life, Archie Stewart loved the water. As a boy, he spent time with his parents, brother and cousins on the bayous around Houston. From his early teens in the 1940s through the mid-2000s, his favorite place was "DooWaaDiddy", a Quonset hut on several acres on the north shore of Lake Travis. Family and friends enjoyed getting together to play in the lake and eat the excellent brisket Archie Stewart cooked on the old brick pit. He also loved spending time at 'a little lake place' in east Texas where he would putt-putt around in his boat and watch his granddaughters play in the water. Archie Stewart was a long-time member of Tarrytown United Methodist Church. He was an active member in Austin Area Independent Investors and several of its special interest groups. Archie Stewart was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Robert Davis McNeill, a retired lieutenant commander in the US Navy. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Martha Anne Parker McNeill and children Archie Stewart McNeill V and wife Erin Ahearn of Plano and Helen Elizabeth McNeill Devine and husband Joe of Austin. He has three granddaughters whom he adored: Kathleen and Lauren McNeill and Parker Anne Devine. A visitation with the family is planned for Tuesday, July 14 from 1-3 pm at Weed-Corey-Fish, 3125 North Lamar. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to a charity of your choice
. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.