BAILEY, Archie L. Archie L. Bailey 77, Austin, TX; passed Mar. 19, 2020. A Graveside Service will be 2PM Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Bayshore Cemetery Anahuac, Texas. We will be practicing social distancing and adhering to the 10 Person rules that have been put into effect by the Authorities. Archie was born January 17, 1943 in Anahuac, TX. He graduated from Texas Wesleyan College in Fort Worth, TX; and retired from Texas State Comptroller's office in Austin, TX. Archie passed away March 19, 2020. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. Survivors: son: Jamie Bailey, former spouse: Brenda Bailey, 4- Grandchildren, 3- great Grandchildren, sister: Eula Williams, brother: Raymond Bailey, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Proctor's Mortuary - Anahuac, is in charge of final arrangements, 518 Miller St. Anahuac, TX. 77514 (409) 267-3122. The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 2, 2020