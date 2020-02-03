|
COFFIN, Archie Malcolm Age 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home in Austin, Texas. He was born July 18th, 1940 in Lincoln, Maine to Ralph Coffin and Ruth Allen. He served proudly in the United States Airforce as a Technical Sargent for 27 years before his honorable retirement August 1, 1979. Archie enjoyed bowling with his friends and league at Westgate Lanes, watching sports (especially the Dallas Cowboys), and spending time with his family. His friends and family remember him as a man of few words who could build or fix almost anything and was always happy and smiling. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Coffin, his children, Dawn, Phyllis, Paul and John, his grandchildren Vivian, Lauren, Nick, Jake and Zach and his great-grandson Case. Family, friends and others whose lives Archie touched are welcome to join us for a memorial at Post 3377, 12921 Lowden Lane, Manchaca, Texas 78652 at 12:00 PM, February 6th, 2020. Legends Funeral Home, San Marcos.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 3, 2020