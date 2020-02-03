Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legends Tri-County Funeral Home and Services
101 Centerpoint Rd.
San Marcos, TX 78666
512-256-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Archie Coffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie Malcolm Coffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Archie Malcolm Coffin Obituary
COFFIN, Archie Malcolm Age 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home in Austin, Texas. He was born July 18th, 1940 in Lincoln, Maine to Ralph Coffin and Ruth Allen. He served proudly in the United States Airforce as a Technical Sargent for 27 years before his honorable retirement August 1, 1979. Archie enjoyed bowling with his friends and league at Westgate Lanes, watching sports (especially the Dallas Cowboys), and spending time with his family. His friends and family remember him as a man of few words who could build or fix almost anything and was always happy and smiling. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Coffin, his children, Dawn, Phyllis, Paul and John, his grandchildren Vivian, Lauren, Nick, Jake and Zach and his great-grandson Case. Family, friends and others whose lives Archie touched are welcome to join us for a memorial at Post 3377, 12921 Lowden Lane, Manchaca, Texas 78652 at 12:00 PM, February 6th, 2020. Legends Funeral Home, San Marcos.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Archie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -