HOGAN, Ardis Delton "Daddy" February 15, 1927 June 11, 2020 Ardis Delton Hogan was born in Lockhart, Texas to Harvey Lee Hogan and Eula May Davidson Hogan. Ardis was one of their six children raised on the family cotton farm outside of Kyle,Texas. Ardis graduated from Kyle High School and from 1944 1946 he was in the U.S. Naval Service. From 1948 1952 he worked for Robert H. Ray in Saudi Arabia and Belize. He worked for the Shell Oil Company from 1953 until he retired in 1983. Ardis married Christine Farish Hogan and they blended their families and ended up with seven children total. They retired in Morrilton, Arkansas. Ardis is survived by his son Ardis Dale Hogan and wife Cathy, of Sandia Park, New Mexico; daughter Beverly Dennis of Dothan, Alabama; daughter Joyce Hogan of Austin; son Randy Hogan and wife Jeannie of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; son Wayne Hogan of Heber Springs, Arkansas; son Glenn Alan Hogan of Morrilton, Arkansas and daughter Myra Lentz and husband Philip of Morrilton, Arkansas. Also, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. Other remaining family members are a sister, Jewel Zimmerman of Hamilton, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. Ardis was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Christine, sisters Nellie Spoede, Wilma Reid, Jean Schaller and brother, Preston Hogan. Ardis lived at the Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation of Duval since 2000. The family greatly appreciates the care the staff provided for so many years. Ardis' family will receive friends and family on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N Lamar Blvd. Graveside services will be at Kyle Cemetery at 5:00 PM, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 13, 2020.