Ardith Dee Lane
1941 - 2020
LANE, Ardith Dee Age 79, of Georgetown passed away on October 29, after a battle with lung cancer. She was born in 1941, in Ogden, UT, and grew up in Perryton, TX. She attended Kearney State Teachers College before moving to Austin in the early 1960s. In 1965 she met and married Wilson Gregory "Greg" Lane. Ardith worked in administrative capacities including for the State Texas, most notably accompaning her husband as a field hire in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 1966. They lived in Falls Church, VA and then northern Thailand during the Vietnam War, where they served as covert analysts for three years. Together they traveled around the world before returning to settle in Austin. In 1994 they moved to Georgetown. Ardith was heavily involved in St. Francis school in Austin, and with the Georgetown High School golf team in support of her son. She was also a full-time caregiver to Greg as his health declined, and tended to him through his passing from lung cancer in 2008. She also found a wonderful calling and community with First Presbyterian Church, and made many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dena and Dale Wilson; her husband, Wilson Gregory Lane; She is survived by her son, Bradley Wilson Lane, daughter-in-law Anna, granddaughter Ruby, and soon-to-arrive grandson Wilson, of Lawrence, Kansas; brother Dale Wilson and wife Betty, of Round Rock; her sister, Sharon Mounts, of Garden City, Kansas, among many other members of her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, or the Paralyzed Veterans of America chapters in Texas or Kansas. For service information and the extended obituary, please visit www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home
2900 Williams Drive
Georgetown, TX 78628
5128632564
