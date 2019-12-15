|
|
RAYMOND, Aren Davis Aren Davis Raymond passed away in his sleep at the age of 23 in Austin, Texas, on the early morning of Friday, December 13, 2019. He was received by the Lord, to whom he prayed every day. Aren so loved God that he read and studied the Bible every single day. His parents considered him a Bible Scholar. Aren was born in Austin, Texas on October 7, 1996. He came into this world fighting for his life, with a big bruise on his face, a broken clavicle bone and the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck. And through his life, Aren was faced with challenges. Suffering from Type I Diabetes, which required insulin every day of his life, from the time he was diagnosed at the age of 13. But through it all, Aren loved God, loved people, loved his family, loved his friends, loved his teachers, loved to read, loved to write, really loved music, had a beautiful smile and had the biggest and kindest heart any human being could ever have. Aren will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Although his family is devastated, they are comforted by the fact that if anyone was ever deserving of a place in heaven, it would surely be Aren. He will no doubt pepper God with questions about the Bible, but his family would expect no less. Aren was a proud Eagle Scout. Aren is survived by his parents, Michelle and Richard Raymond, his sister Eva, his brother Ryan, his grandparents, Evelia Pena Raymond, Jim and Evelyn Kientz, Walter Gould and Vivian Gould. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Gabriel C. Raymond. May Aren forever rest in peace. Funeral Services time and date are pending. Visitation and a service will held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar, Austin, Texas. Aren will be interred at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019