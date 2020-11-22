HOLLAWAY, Arlene Arlene Hollaway, age 89, of Austin, Texas passed away on November 19, 2020. She was born June 14, 1931 in Langeloth, Pennsylvania to Anna and Carl Griffith. She was married to Homer Hollaway on March 7, 1953. She lived a life of adventure and traveled as an Army wife. Her passions were family and porcelain dolls. She was retired from the Internal Revenue Service. A Graveside Service will be held 3:30pm, Sunday, November 22 at Cook Walden Forest Oaks. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
.