SPILMAN, Arlette Fowler Arlette Fowler Spilman, loving wife and mother, died peacefully with her daughter Holli by her side in her home September 4, 2019. Arlette is survived by her children, Holli Spilman, Tom Spilman and his wife Annie, her grandchildren, Virginia Seigler and her husband Jason Carter, Jack Seigler and his wife Lauren, Spencer Spilman, Trent Spilman, and their mother Jane Ann Spilman, her great-grandson, Jackson Seigler, her niece, Sissy Spacek and her husband Jack Fisk, and her nephews, Ed Spacek and his wife Tannie, Jim Fowler and his wife Sesame, Mike Fowler and his wife Donna, and Bill Fowler and his wife Sherri. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Wade Spilman, her parents, and her brother, Mel Fowler. Arlette was born on August 15, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas to Walter Fowler and Thelma Gregory. She graduated from Austin High School in 1943 and attended Nursing School at Hermann Hospital in Houston Texas. She met Wade in the summer of 1942 and after returning from WWII, they finally married on September 7, 1946. Arlette was an avid reader and a gifted painter who enjoyed years of service in the Junior Leagues of Mission, Texas and McAllen, Texas. She was also a member of the Austin Symphony League and the Legislative Ladies Club. She enjoyed the company of her many friends in "the Lunch Bunch" and "the Book Broads". Arlette had a unmatched zest for life, always the first to say yes to any adventure. Her wit was quick and her love for her family and friends was boundless. Special gratitude to Bonnie and Frank Cahill, Pearl Staudinger, and Trecia and Tom Roberts for their unwavering friendship and support. Also, to her caregivers, Marla Anderson and Lydel White, and her hospice nurse, Koreana Chanterelle who all took care of her like she was one of their own. "The love of a mother is never exhausted. It never changes, it never tires, it endures through all a mothers love still lives on." ~Washington Irving Services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Weed-Corley-Fish, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin with interment to follow at the Texas State Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice Austin or to the Texas State Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019