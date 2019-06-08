WRAMP, Arneita Marie Arneita Marie (Stone) Wramp was born to the late Jess I. Stone and Agnes Arneita (Christian) Stone on April 7, 1945, in Corpus Christi, TX. Arneita was one of five children. She attended St. Theresa's Catholic School, and graduated from Incarnate Word Academy. She studied nursing, became an LVN, and continued to practice nursing as her career. She married the love of her life, Ronald K.C. "Chris" Wramp in 1972. They had three children. Arneita was a devoted wife and mother, and loved her family with all of her heart. She passed away on May 20, 2019 after multiple complications from open heart surgery. She was 74 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2002 and two brothers, David Francis Stone in 1992, and William Michael Stone in 2006. She is survived by her three children, Alan, Ian, and Erin. Alan Christian Wramp of Pleasanton, TX, Ian Christian Wramp and wife Lori of Guam, Erin Christiana (Wramp) Ostrander and husband Geoffrey Ostrander of Colorado Springs, CO. Ian served in the Armed Forces for 23 years. She is also survived by her oldest brother, Dr. Jess C. Stone from Granite Bay, CA, and her younger sister, Sharon Elizabeth (Stone) Lock and her husband David Lock from Bastrop, TX. Arneita was survived by several grandchildren, a great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. Arneita had an optimistic spirit, and enjoyed life. Her vibrant light touched all of her family and friends. There is no on like "Arnie". She will, indeed, be missed. A Rosary will be held June 21st, Ascension Catholic Church located at 804 Pine St. Bastrop, TX, at 10:00 am with Mass to follow at 11:00 am. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary