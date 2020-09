Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Arnold's life story with friends and family

Share Arnold's life story with friends and family

ESSLER, Arnold Glynn Age 78, of La Grange, passed away September24, 2020. Visitation 2-6 Sept 30. Services 2 pm Oct. 1 at Mars-Jones-Newby Funeral Home. Burial Will Be In Upper Cedar Creek Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store