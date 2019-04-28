ARNOLD, MD, Homer Austin physician Homer S. "Hap" Arnold, 93, died peacefully at home on Friday, April 19, 2019. During his lifetime, his medical career earned him distinction in the United States Navy, several awards and commendations over decades of dedicated service, and great respect from generations of doctors and nurses whom he worked alongside. Dr. Arnold was born August 29, 1925, in Arcata, California to Professor Homer L. Arnold and Elma Blackman Arnold. He grew up in Humboldt County in Northern California with an older brother, Charles, older sister, Helen, and younger sister, Elma Mae, among the beautiful redwoods. His military career began when he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve V-1 program in 1942 during World War II. He was called to active duty and reported to the University of Oklahoma USNR V-12 unit where he fulfilled his pre-medical requirements. Dr. Arnold completed his medical training at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, where he also interned at Wesley Memorial Hospital. Shortly after, he moved to Bethesda, Maryland for a surgical residency at the United States Naval Hospital (USNH). Dr. Arnold's first overseas deployment was on the USS Bataan, where he served for 18 months during the Korean War, beginning in July 1951. Upon completing that tour, he reported to the USNH in Oakland, California to continue his surgical residency. Dr. Arnold was then assigned as the senior medical officer at Kwajalein Naval Station in the Marshall Islands during the final nuclear bomb tests. In August 1957, he reported to the USNH in Great Lakes, Illinois and then transferred to the University of Michigan for a residency in thoracic surgery, which became Dr. Arnold ' s specialty over the rest of his medical career. In July of 1962, he reported to USNH at St. Albans, Long Island, New York, eventually serving as chief of the Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery service. In 1965, just as Dr. Arnold was contemplating retiring from the military, he was ordered for deployment to Quin Yon, Vietnam. He was promoted to Captain and assigned as Division Surgeon 3RS Marine in Dan Nang, Vietnam. Dr. Arnold was awarded the Legion of Merit Medal for services in Vietnam. In 1967 upon his return from Vietnam, Dr. Arnold retired from the United States Navy, moved to Texas, and began his second career, joining the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of Austin (CVTS). Dr. Arnold was part of a team from CVTS that celebrated many groundbreaking surgical accomplishments, including the first coronary artery bypass graft in Central Texas in 1968, the first insertion of an intra-aortic pump in Central Texas in 1976, and the first heart transplant in Central Texas at Seton Medical Center in.1986. Also, on July 26th 1977, he performed the first total hand reattachment in Austin, and one of the first in the nation. He served as Chief of Staff at Brackenridge Hospital in 1972, where he was also named Physician of the Year in 1987. Dr. Arnold was president of Travis County Medical Society in 1975, Chief of Surgery at Seton Medical Center in 1975, and became president of CVTS in 1980. In 1993, the Travis County Medical Society named him Physician of the Year. After his arrival in Texas, Dr. Arnold was among a group of avid sailors who helped form the Austin Yacht Club on Lake Travis. He remained actively involved and was Commodore in 1973. Dr. Arnold's many boats have included the M-20, Ensign, Cal-20, Holder 20, Skipjack, Montgomery, and Laser. He sailed in regattas on Lake Travis into his eighties and sailed half of the Texas lntercoastal Highway. His sailing and medical experience allowed him to serve as the team doctor for the 1976 and 1988 United States Olympic Yachting/Sailing team during the Olympic Games in Canada and Korea. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter invited him to the White House along with the US team because of the boycott of the Russian games. In addition to sailing, Dr. Arnold was an avid tennis player, golfer, and outdoorsman, and enjoyed attending the opera. Throughout his career, Dr. Arnold has been a member of a number of medical societies, including the American Board of Surgery, American Board of Thoracic Surgery, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, American Medical Association, Southern Thoracic Surgical Society, Society for Thoracic Surgeons, American College of Surgery, Texas Medical Society, Travis County Medical Society, and the John Alexander Society. He held offices in several of the organizations. He was also a member of the Headliners Club, Austin County Club, and Westwood County Club. Dr. Arnold is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and daughter Catherine Arnold. Surviving family include loving wife Helen Craft Arnold of 44 years, son Charlie, daughters Donna Winstead (Jim Winstead), Suzie Veselis (Robert Veselis), and Annie Lancaster (Charlie Lancaster). Grandchildren Chris and Cathie Winstead, Clinton, Meaghan, Ashley and Skyler Veselis, and Sarah Lancaster and Charlotte Russell. Also, mother-in-law, Anita Craft, brother-in-law Bill Craft and sister-in-law Doris Rose. He also has extended family in Northern California. Special thank you to Ida Stowers, Brittney Nickel, Tierra Baranowski, Cella Bella Hospice and Fire Dept. Engine No. 10 for the wonderful care given to Dr. Arnold. Memorial Service will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary