PALLA, Arthur Dan Arthur Dan Palla, beloved father and grandfather, of Granger, went home to be with our Lord peacefully on May 22, 2019, at 84 years old. He was born on November 12, 1934, to Willie and Mary Vita Palla of Taylor and attended public school in Taylor before choosing to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He and Martha Polasek Palla of Granger were married on June 14, 1958, and moved to El Paso where he served at Fort Bliss. They then moved to Austin in 1960 where Arthur was employed for 35 years in the printing business by Hart Graphics before he retired. Arthur and Martha were loving parents of their 4 children and were married for 41 years until Martha's passing. Arthur married Dorothy Williams Palla on November 26, 2001, and they enjoyed 17 of their golden years together in Granger, TX. Arthur is survived by his wife Dorothy, sister Mary Jane Chalupa, daughter Cindy and husband Marvin Adcock, daughter Debbie and husband David Dalke of Austin, son Tim and wife Carmen Palla of Leander, and son Byron and wife Lori Palla of Murphy, as well as 7 grandchildren: Eric, Dana, Douglas, Amber, Joshua, Ashlyn, and Briana. He also leaves 4 special stepchildren and their families. Arthur was preceded in death by wife Martha, 3 brothers Jim, Willie, and Ed, and sister Ellie Mae Mott, as well as his parents. Arthur was well known for the beautiful music he played to tens of thousands of country and polka music lovers over the years. He started playing guitar with his brothers Jim and Ed in a local band before he could drive and was able to work up the funds for the first guitar of his own when he turned 18. That guitar was a 1952 electric that most people had not yet heard of a Fender Telecaster he could still be heard playing recently. He later picked up the saxophone to go with his smooth guitar playing and beautiful voice. Arthur played most notably with Fritz Hodde and the Fabulous Six for over a quarter century. The angels of God's chorus have added a beautiful voice to their numbers. Arrangements are pending at Providence Funeral Home, 807 Carlos Parker Blvd NW, Taylor, Texas, 512-352-5909. Published in Austin American-Statesman from May 24 to May 25, 2019