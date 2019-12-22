|
SHARPLIN, Dr. Arthur Daniel On Sunday, December 15, 2019, Dr. Arthur Daniel Sharplin, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 80 at his home in Austin, Texas. Dr. Sharplin was born on March 22, 1939 in Seminary, Mississippi. He met and married the love of his life, Kathryn Rebecca Collier, on June 6, 1959. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy, received the Navy Commendation Medal, and retired as a Lieutenant after 11 years of service. They have two children, Sylvia Dionna Crown née Sharplin and Arthur Daniel Sharplin, Jr. They were blessed with 5 beautiful grandchildren: Arthur Daniel Sharplin, III, Emory Elizabeth Sharplin, Kathryn Rebecca Sharplin, David Isaac Crown, and Meghan Elizabeth Crown. His sound moral compass and passion for teaching young leaders about social responsibility and business ethics made him a powerful mentor. He seemed to understand how everything worked from any part of any motorized vehicle, to electrical circuits, to nuclear reactors. He has endless patience in sharing his knowledge. Dr. Sharplin touched many lives during his teaching career that spanned thirty years and multiple countries. His lessons persist in the seven college texts books and innumerable cases and articles he authored. His life was encapsulated by his favorite quote from A Man for All Seasons, "If we lived in a State where virtue was profitable, common sense would make us good, and greed would make us saintly." Dr. Sharplin devoted his life to caring for others. He always chose happiness and shared his joy with everyone he met. Furthermore, he excelled as an entrepreneur and selflessly lifted members of his family and community out of poverty. He ardently provided his family with a wonderful life. Always with a smile on his face, he was happiest working with family on various projects. He was known for his brilliant mind, quick wit, infectious smile, and compassionate heart. He will be laid to rest on January 10, 2020 at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery at 2413 Hwy. 425 in Rayville, Louisiana. We will be celebrating his life on January 11, 2020 at the Swartz First Baptist Church, 1983 LA-139 in Monroe, Louisiana. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org in his honor.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019