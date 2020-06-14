Arthur Flynn

FLYNN, Arthur Joseph Arthur Joseph Flynn, also known as "Art" and "Sonny", a native Austinite born on July 21st, 1938 passed away suddenly at his home early Friday June 5, 2020 from complications from cancer. He was 81. His wife of twenty years Lura was with him and cared for him during this illness. His brother Bob Flynn, son Barry Flynn, and grandson Brandon Hutto all saw him before he passed. He spent the last night with Lura before caretakers and hospice workers came, wrapped his body in an American flag as befits a veteran, and took him from his home one last time. Art owned his own business in Austin for over forty years. He was the sole propreitor of Flynn Fashion Jewelry. He was a lifetime member of the Cosmopolitan Club and supported its cause of fighting against juvenile diabetes. He served as Austin chapter President, Southwestern Governor, and International President during his membership, in addition to many other honors. After his retirement Art was known in the neighborhood as "the man in the floppy hat". He had retired when he still had his energy and he chose to take daily walks and pick up the trash he saw on sidewalks and looked in on his neighbors until the last few weeks, when illness suddenly turned the tide, and they had to look in on him. He will missed by all who knew him. The family wanted burial, and wanted the head coaches and defensive and offensive coordinators of the Dallas Cowboys and UT Longhorns to serve as pallbears, so they could let him down one last time, but then decided on cremation.



