EVANS JR., Arthur M. Arthur M. Evans, Jr. went home with his Lord and Savior to walk in the Garden with his Wife Peggy on July 3, 2019. He was the fifth child of fourteen born to Arthur M. Evans, Sr. and Blanche Marie Lee Evans in Kyle Texas on February 25, 1935. As a young child, Jr. would travel into Kyle by horse and wagon with his parents. He enjoyed fishing the local rivers in and around Martindale and San Marcos. He once caught a 52-pound catfish in the Guadalupe River. Jr. met his wife as a teenager, Peggy Holt. They married in 1956 and from this union four children were born; Rose, Arthur, Margaret and Deborah. Jr. was a skilled ceramic tile installer who owned and operated Evans Tile Company in Lockhart. He was highly sought after to work in homes in and around the Lockhart and Austin area for over 50 years. He worked until his retirement at the age of 75. Jr. was known as having a big heart and would give you the shirt off his back. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 38 years, Peggy Holt Evans (1994); his grandsons, Charles Anthony Jones and Jeffery Wade Evans and 7 brothers and 3 sisters. Left to carry on his memory and traditions are his children: Rose Morris (Gary), Arthur M. Evans, III "Bubba" (Tammy), Marty Robbins (Danny), and Debbie Domel (Jeff); his sisters, Janice Bishop (Jim), Fernetta Davis and Blanche Arnold; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 9th at 2 pm also at McCurdy Funeral Home with retired Pastor Wayne Walther presiding. Jr. will be laid to rest next to Peggy at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Services are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. St., Lockhart, TX 78644. www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 7, 2019