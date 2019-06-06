SCHRIBER, Arthur Gary Arthur Gary Schriber, life-long Austin resident, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, due to complications from his valiant struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He leaves his wife of 62 years, Nancy Hoffman Schriber. They were married on October 6, 1956 and raised seven children; Lory Holsomback, Chip (Art) Schriber and his wife Darla, Wendy Lambert, Pamela Wootton, Jennifer Bengtson and her husband Bradley, Amy Gold and her husband Greg, and Nancy Gayle McNally and her husband Mike. Gary is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Frank Schriber and Hedy Leora "Tots" Schriber, and his brother, William Terry Schriber. Born January 22, 1938. Gary was an active member of Congress Avenue Baptist church where he attended from birth until he and Nancy became members of Hyde Park Baptist Church later in life. Gary lived a life of service. He began by achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. In 1955, he joined the United States Naval Reserve where he served for 27 years. Following his graduation from William B.Travis High School in 1956, he began working for the Austin Fire Department where he worked his way up from tailboard man to District Chief when he retired in 1991 after 32 years of service. Gary took great pride in his service to his community and showed immense compassion for the victims of each tragedy. During his service to his community, Gary also became a Master Plumber and owned and operated Schriber Plumbing & Heating Co. from 1964-2008. He installed and/or serviced plumbing in hundreds of homes and business in the growing Austin area. Often, as he'd drive around town, he would point out locations he had helped build. While his community service and business were very important to him, Gary's pride and joy was his family. He worked hard to have opportunities to spend time with them. Each year, Nancy and Gary host a trip for the entire family to Padre Island where he loved to fish, swim, golf, and throw horseshoes. Gary loved a thrill and enjoyed taking his family to Six Flags where they all had trouble keeping up with him. He was determined to teach all of his children and grandchildren how to be independent, hard workers who also know how to have a good time. He succeeded and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 7th at Cook Walden Forest Oaks. Internment will be on site immediately following the services. Time for food and fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , , or Salvation Army. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary