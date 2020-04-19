|
TRAGESSER JR., Arthur Frank It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Arthur Frank Tragesser, Jr. on April 10, 2020 at the age of 86. Fondly known as Art, he is survived by his wife, Laquata; son, Steven; daughter-in-law, Jane; granddaughter, Megan; and son, David. Art was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 21st, 1934. He graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1952 following which he attended San Antonio College where he received an Associate of Arts Degree in 1956. While attending school, he worked part-time at the Alamo National Bank, where his father Arthur Frank Tragesser Sr. retired in 1968. While working at the bank one summer, he met the love of his life, Laquata Smalley. They married in June 1956. Shortly after, they moved to Austin where Art attended the University of Texas and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering in 1959. Art began his career working in the oil field service business with Halliburton as District Engineer, followed by the Director of Research & Technical Service - Cementing for the Western Company. After serving as Vice President Technical and Support Services for Dresser Titan, he joined LaFarge until he retired in 2000 as General Manager Oilfield Cement Operation. He holds three U.S. patents and was an active member of the API, received "Citation for Service" by API, chaired three API Task Groups and one Subcommittee. Art taught his sons to water ski at an early age, spending many hours on the family ski boat with Laquata, Steve, and David. Later in life, Art and Laquata bought a sailboat and spent weekends sailing in Galveston Bay. Sailing culminated in a trip to the Virgin Islands where Art chartered a sailboat that he captained around the Virgin Islands with his family. Laquata, Steve, and David fondly recall that trip, including accounts of picturesque islands and battling bad weather! Snow skiing was another family favorite pastime, and Art and Laquata enjoyed a number of ski trips to a variety of resorts with both friends and family. Art's love of the outdoors extended to the woods where his sons recall hours of riding dirt bikes in the forest during weekends at their family getaway in Lake Livingston. Art and Laquata moved to Sun City, Georgetown in 1996 where they spent their golden years together. During retirement, one of Art's favorite pastimes was playing golf. He even made a hole-in-one on #7 of White Wing Golf Course. His most special moments were playing golf with his granddaughter, Megan, and son, Steve. He loved watching Megan play in golf tournaments with the highlight of watching her play in three State High School Golf Tournaments on his home course in Sun City. He was so proud of her! He and Laquata loved traveling, both domestic and international, visiting far-off countries like China, Russia, and South Africa. Cruising was one of their favorite modes of travel, and they ventured on many cruises including an around-the-world cruise. Every summer, they shared their love of travel with their granddaughter. Megan has cherished memories of time spent with her grandparents at dude ranches, ostrich farms, lazy rivers, and cruises. Art was a die-hard Longhorn and was so proud when both his sons and his granddaughter followed in his footsteps to attend his beloved UT. Thanksgiving dinner was scheduled around the game and the Burnt Orange Flag flew proudly on game day. Longhorn football games will never be the same without him. Art was an active member of Rotary Club of Georgetown, Sun City where he held the office of Secretary for one term and received a Service Above Self Award in 2010. Art will remain forever in our memories and our hearts. He was a true gentleman who idolized his wife, adored his sons, and doted on his granddaughter. His kind and gentle soul will be sorely missed by his close family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020