RODRIGUEZ JR., Arturo Arturo "Art" Rodriguez, Jr., formerly of Safford and Solomon, Arizona, passed away March 2nd, 2019, at his home in Seguin, Texas. Art was born October 22nd, 1944 in Solomon, Arizona, to Arturo Rodriguez and Lupe Peru Rodriguez. Art and his brother grew up surrounded by their aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents whom they loved very much. As a child, Art attended school in Solomon before moving to Safford at a young age where he then lived with his aunt and uncle, Esther and Paul Robles. After graduating from Safford High School in 1962, Art proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Prairie during the Vietnam War. Art went on to have a very successful career in the semiconductor field with Motorola, Intel, National Semiconductor and Advanced Micro Devices. Art's career took him and his family to the Phoenix area, California, Oregon, Utah, and Texas where he remained after his retirement. Art will be remembered for his love of family, friends and deep sea fishing and golfing. Those who knew Art saw him as a strong and kind man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and friend. Art is survived by his loving wife Donna of 41 years, sons Todd and Michael Rodriguez, daughters Amber Maldonado (son-in-law Adolfo) and Shannon Rodriguez, his 8 grandsons whom he was very proud of Ryan Rodriguez, Lorenzo Ruedas, Adolfo "Art", Gael, Enrique and Diego Maldonado, Tyler and Kohen Gabriel, his brother Paul (Orlando) Lucero, Aunt Josie Dillon, Aunt Ophelia & Uncle Jess Hernandez, Aunt Mary Reynolds and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Paul and Esther Robles, Celia Lucero, Lucy Parra, and Carmen Amparano, and his former wife Diane Sainz, mother of his sons. In Art's memory, please consider a donation to Kindred Hospice, 1911 Corporate Drive, Suite 104, San Marcos, Texas 78666. They were angels to Art and Donna. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary