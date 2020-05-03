Home

HIX, Aryle Floyd Arvle Floyd Hix passed away April 26, 2020 in Round Rock, TX at the age of 85. He was born in Sherman, TX on March 23, 1935 to parents Arvle Floyd Hix, Sr. and Thelma Frances Long Hix. He grew up in Dallas, TX, graduated from Sunset High School in May 1952, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on June 23, 1952 where he served for 20 years-retiring July 1, 1972 as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was stationed in San Antonio, TX; Biloxi, MS; Niigata, Japan; Kirksville, MO; Prince George, B.C., Canada, Lufkin, TX; Dauphin Island, AL; Ascension Island (Atlantic Ocean); Alexandria, VA; Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam; and Edwards AFB, CA. His assignments included being a radio operator, newspaper editor, NCO club manager, and inventory management superintendent. Among his military decorations were the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and Outstanding Unit Award. Arvle earned a B.A. degree from the University of Maryland while in the Air Force and, upon retiring, went to work as an auditor with the Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C. He served there for 6 years while earning an M.S. degree from George Washington University, becoming a Certified Public Accountant and teaching Accounting at the University of Maryland. He then transferred to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of the Inspector General, where he served for 12 years in Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX and Los Angeles, CA, retiring in 1990 at a GM-15, Regional Manager. He taught Hospital Accounting at Georgia State University while in Atlanta. Arvle worked as a CPA with Irving Burton Associates during 1991-93 and with KPMG, LLP during 1994-99 before retiring for good in 1999 to Heath, TX and then in 2007 to Sun City, Georgetown, TX. Arvle is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 55 years Dona Lou Jones Hix who died June 15, 2008, daughter Dona Kay Aronowitz, and sister Judy Young. He was married to Patricia (Pat) Hix on March 25, 2010 and his survived by Pat and her son, Jason Linback. Arvle also leaves his and Dona Lou's 2 children Robert Arvle Hix and wife Lorri of Waxahachie, TX, Gay Lynn McClurg and husband Larry of La Crescent, MN, and son-in-law Steve Aronowitz of Tomball, TX. 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, sister Patti Munson and husband Dr. Alex Munson of Georgetown, TX, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Salvation Army or .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020
