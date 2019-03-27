VAUGHAN IV, Ashley P. "Joe" It is with great sadness that the family of Ashley P "Joe" Vaughan IV announces his passing on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 74 years. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Sara Vaughan, and his son Ashley P Vaughan V (Noelle) of Liberty Hill, Texas, his daughter Jennifer Hall (Aaron) of Trophy Club, Texas, stepson Kelton Blair Averyt (Jessica) of Rancho Viejo, Texas, and stepdaughter, Angela Boice (Casey) of San Antonio, Texas. Joe was "Pawpaw" to eight surviving grandchildren, Andy, Blair, Loren, Garrett, Emily, Kali, Alexa and Ashlyn. He was born on March 14, 1944 to Ashley P III and Evalyn Vaughan in Austin, Texas. He attended Austin High and the University of Texas at Austin. He was Director of Technology for the Corpus Christi Independent School District until his retirement and then lived the remainder of his life in Ingram, Texas .Joe had a servant's heart and spent his entire life helping others. Whether he was overseas serving on numerous mission trips, volunteering with the Texas Baptist Men's Chainsaw Ministry, volunteering as a Hill Country CASA Advocate or serving patients and families in medical crisis as a staff chaplain at hospitals in Corpus Christi, Austin and Kerrville, he had a life long desire to help others who were in a time of need. Joe served the Kerrville community for 10 plus years as a Staff Chaplain at Peterson Regional Medical Center. A Memorial service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2pm at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 800 Jackson Rd, Kerrville, Texas. Officiating will be long time friend and fellow Chaplain, Jim Brown and Sr. Pastor John Wheat of Trinity Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Hill Country CASA, 305 Earl Garrett, Kerrville, Texas 78028 or Trinity Baptist Church Mission Fund. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830)895-5111. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary