SCHOSS, Astrid "Dianne" Creswell Peacefully and surrounded by her family Astrid "Dianne" Creswell Schoss passed from this life to rest in the loving arms of her Lord just three days before her 83 birthday. The first child of Theo Conway Creswell and Olinda Eugenia Hansen, she was born in Pt. Arthur, Texas. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Texas Lutheran College, Seguin, Texas, where she met her future husband. After graduating from TLU with a Bachelor of Education, she returned to her home in Pt Arthur beginning her 30-year career as a Kindergarten teacher. In 1963 she married the Rev. Carl H. Schoss. Together they served First Lutheran Church, San Marcos, Texas, and Dianne taught in the new Head Start program. While they were in San Marcos their first child was born. When they moved to Austin their second child was born. Dianne took a leave from teaching until her children were of school age. She returned to the classroom and served as a teacher at St. Martins Ev. Lutheran School, Govalle Elementary School, Summit Elementary School and Davis Elementary School. She was a gifted teacher who started hundreds of children on the exciting road of education. Just after the turn of the century Dianne retired from public school teaching. After a few years of travel she became ill and homebound. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Carl Schoss, her daughter, Dr. Rachel Eidelman (Dov), her son, Andrew Schoss (Michelle), four grandchildren: Avery Schoss, Benjamin Eidelman, Tinley Schoss and Abby Eidelman. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Gold, and her brother Michael Creswell (Sandra), and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Texas Lutheran University, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin, TX 78155. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.