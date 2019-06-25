GRUMBLES, Aubrey Eldon "Snuffy" Aubrey Eldon "Snuffy" Grumbles of Rocksprings, Texas passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 64. Eldon was born on May 25, 1955 in Travis County, the son of Artie and Ferrell 'Nevan' Grumbles. He grew up in Bee Cave, Texas and graduated from Dripping Springs High School, where he proudly wore maroon and gold on the football field and track, while serving as the FFA President. Eldon married Paulette Meyer on May 4, 1984. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Paulette Grumbles; two daughters, Renee and Bradley 'B.J.' O'Dell of Liberty Hill and Jamie and Cody See of Spicewood; his three grandchildren, Aubrey Layne See, Reagan Nicole See and Bear Bradley O'Dell, and his brother Robert Grumbles. Eldon was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He served the Pedernales Volunteer Fire Department for many years, not only as a volunteer firefighter, but additionally as a member of the Board of Directors. Eldon took pride in coaching his daughters' youth softball teams, fundraising and assisting in the construction of the Field of Dreams sports complex for the Lake Travis Youth Association. After retiring from the Texas Department of Transportation, Eldon and wife,Paulette, relocated to Rocksprings,Texas where Eldon spent his days ranching, hunting, watching Nascar races and making life long memories with his family. Eldon is preceded in death by his parents and son, Joshua Grumbles. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home in Lakeway and the Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be at Wallace Family Cemetery in Spicewood, Texas Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary