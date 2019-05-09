SHEFTALL, Audrey Lou Kelley Audrey Lou Kelley Sheftall, age 94 of Kerrville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born on Christmas Day 1924 in Gonzales County to a Texas pioneer family. When she was a child, they moved to Houston during the Great Depression. There, she excelled academically and theatrically as an actress in local productions, but she put her personal ambitions on hold to marry and to raise her four children. Audrey playfully wielded her clever wit to deliver well-timed remarks with a twinkle. Learning was something she valued highly, and she applied her bright mind and boundless curiosity to a breadth of subjects. A lover of language, she devoured books, slayed crossword puzzles, and beat us all at Scrabble. Moved by beauty and naturally artistic, she painted, crafted, and created in various mediums. In all of these ways and more, Audrey captured the seen and unseen richness of the world around her and contributed to it enormously. Audrey was a person of deep faith in God. By living and breathing her faith seamlessly, she instilled Christian values in her children and shone a quiet, steadfast light. There was no duplicity in her. She counted family her greatest joy, loving her children and grandchildren with tenderness and respect. She possessed the ingenuity of love and paid attention to little things that made people feel seen, known, and treasured. Above all, Audrey was kind. She was preceded in death last year by her husband of 75 years, Dell Sheftall, whom she met in Sunday school. "I met him when we were 13; I loved him when we were 15; and I married him when we were 18," she would say. Theirs was a remarkable union of spirited and strong individuals. Alongside Dell, Audrey was integral in the establishment and running of Sheftall Jewelers over its 65-year history in three Texas cities. Audrey is survived by her children, Dell Sheftall III (Gina Crews Sheftall), Kim Sheftall Curtis (Alan Curtis), Bill Sheftall (Anna Holekamp Sheftall), and Kelley Sheftall; her grandchildren: Mary Claire, David, and John-Michael Curtis; Elizabeth, Allison, and Matt Sheftall. Visitation will be from 4:30pm to 6:00pm, Thursday May 9, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery in Austin. Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary