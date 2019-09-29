|
MADALA, August Of Shiner, 88, joined his heavenly family Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born March 4, 1931 in Shiner to the late August and Rosie (Vincik) Madala. He was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, KJT and S.P.J.S.T. He attended Boundary Line School and graduated from St. Ludmila Academy in 1948. He loved his farm, gardening, traveling with Laverne, casinos and playing dominoes. He loved his family and especially "the love of his life" Laverne. He retired from Kaspar Wire Works after more than 25 years of service. He celebrated 67 years of marriage to Laverne Madala until her sudden death May 12, 2019. They are now "together again". Survivors are his daughters, Shirley Page (Michael) of Telferner, Barbara Marzean (Michael) of Georgetown and Debra Kleihege (Don) of Houston; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Epley (Dave), David Page (Heather), Stefanie Boyle (Rob), Travis Winn (Tina), Kayla Cherry (Jeff), Laura and Emily Kleihege; 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; wife, Laverne Madala; sisters, Lorine Dierschke and Juanita Valenta; grandson, Jason Winn. Visitation 5 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Sts. Cyril Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at S.P.J.S.T. Cemetery. Pallbearers are his grandsons and nephew, Dennis Dierschke. Memorials may be made Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church Restoration Fund or Donor's Choice. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019