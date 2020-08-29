Avalie Mann

MANN, Avalie Age 88, of Cedar Creek, Texas went to be with the Lord Jesus on August 19, 2020. Avalie was born February 20, 1932 in Petersburg, Texas. She moved to the Bastrop area in March 1970. She was a wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Edward M. Mann. Avalie is survived by her son Edward D. Mann and wife Beth of Florence, Texas ; daughter Kathy Mann of Cedar Creek, Texas; sister Patricia Baker of Lubbock, Texas. No services are planned as she was a body donor to The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store