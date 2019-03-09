LONGACRE, Barbara Elaine Blake Barabara Longacre Memorial Service Sunday March 17, 2019 2:00 P.M. Holy Spirit Espicoal Church 301 Hays County Road, Dripping Spirngs, TX 78620. SE Corner of West Hwy. 290 and Hays County Acres Road. Barbara Elaine Blake Longacre arrived March 24th, 1937 in Omaha, Nebraska to Flossie May and Eugene Emmett Blake. Prior to her 10-year Alzheimer's decline, she spent her life teaching, volunteering, acting, directing, singing and managing a travel agency. Barbara helped relocate her family from Waterloo, Iowa, Omaha Nebraska, Seattle, Washington, Louisville, Kentucky, San Jose and Palo Alto, California, Austin, Texas, Bartlesville, Oklahoma and back to Austin, in support of her husband's career in the arts. She was a voracious reader; she loved all the arts, as patron and performer and she loved to travel. Cooking was one of Barbara's most creative expressions; it was a way to fuse all her passions into a memorable experience. She was a foodie before that was even a "thing!" Her daughters cherish the recipe boxes she gave them which are full Barbara's culinary successes. Barbara departed this life on November 10th, 2018, leaving behind her devoted husband of 59 years, Allan, daughters Kim Longacre (James Foster) and Kate Harvey (Don), grandchildren Max McDermott, Henry, Truman, George and Oscar Anderson, Adam (Chandra) and Ian Harvey; brothers Jim and Tom (Rachel) Blake siblings-in-law Richard (Joan) Longacre and Cheryl Estes; many nieces & nephews, grand nieces and nephews and many friends all across the country. Friends and family will gather on Sunday, March 17th at 2:00 pm at The Church of the Holy Spirit in Dripping Springs for a memorial in Barbara's honor. There will be a reception immediately after the service to share stories and camaraderie. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary