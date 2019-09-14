|
|
ARTHUR, Barbara Ann Barbara Ann Arthur, 85 of Austin, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. There will be no services held at this time. She is survived by her children, Howard Berger and Richard Berger of Austin, TX, and Laurel Adams of Independence, MO; her brother, Harold Pierce of Baraboo, WI; and her sister, Bonnie Cowing of Angleton, TX. She is preceded by her husband and business partner, James "Buddy" Clayton. Online condolences may be made at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 14, 2019