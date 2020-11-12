FRASHER, Barbara Ann Age 67, of Austin, Texas, begrudgingly succumbed to metastatic lung cancer at The Delaney at Georgetown Village on November 1, 2020. A fiercely private and independent person, Barb displayed astounding resiliency throughout her yearlong battle with her illness. Barbara was born on August 20, 1953 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to James Howard and Venna Singleton Frasher. She grew up in Dallas, attending Kramer Elementary, Franklin Jr. High, and the Greenhill School. Following a family move to Houston in 1967, she graduated from Spring Branch Westchester High School in 1971. After a stint at North Texas State University in Denton, Barbara graduated from the University of Texas at Austin to become a devout Longhorn football fan and eventually a proud member of the UT Club. With her newly earned Special Education degree in hand, she became a Homebound teacher for Eanes ISD and moved to Westlake where she resided for 38 years. In 1994, she married Gary Ryan Chapman at Austin's Green Pastures in a memorable ceremony replete with peacocks and mariachis. Barb spent her mid-career working for the State of Texas in Water Quality Control at which time she became a member of Executive Women in Texas Government. After leaving the State, Barbara worked in technology sales specializing in government contracts, first for Sabre Data, and later Catapult Systems. Though having no children of her own, she took great pride in the accomplishments of her nieces and nephews scattered across the country. Barb was a master shopper, and like her mother before her, her family and friends will remember her for her lifelong love of fun and for her outstanding ability to plan a party. Her magical spirit will be missed by many. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Venna Frasher, and by her husband, Gary Chapman. She is survived by siblings, James Howard Frasher, Jr. and Linda Susan Frasher Meigs, who both mourn the loss of their "baby sister"; as well as their respective spouses Cheryl Frasher and Danny Meigs; along with numerous nieces and nephews (Jennifer Anne Meigs and spouse Leo Lansford, James Howard Frasher, III and his wife Beth, Tisha Kay White and husband Brian, and Trevor J. Emery and partner Marcie); as well as eight grand-nieces and grand-nephews (Mackenzie, Sadie, Penny Connor, Dylan, Cody, Brigg and Jaxson) who all loved their "Auntie Barb". A much beloved and spoiled canine companion--Maggie Mae-- a Beagle/Chihuahua mix (who has safely found a loving new home) also survives her. The family wishes to thank the caring staffs at The Delaney at Georgetown Village and Tranquility Hospice, as well as oncologist Dr. Sylvia Jaramillo, for the excellent care they provided to Barbara during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that everyone stop smoking, and also requests that memorial donations be directed to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or the Lung Cancer Foundation of America. CoVid-19 compliant funeral arrangements are pending at The Gabriel's Funeral Home in Georgetown.