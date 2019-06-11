Home

Barbara Ann Gay

Barbara Ann Gay Obituary
GAY, Barbara Ann Barbara Ann (Koehl) Gay, 68, of Sweetwater, TN went home to our lord, Sunday 06/09/2019, at home with her family. Barbara was born in Houston and raised in Victoria, Texas. She worked for the Texas Workforce Commission for 32 years prior to retiring and moving to Sweetwater with her husband Gary N. Gay. She was preceded in death by her Father Roland Koehl; Brother in Law Len Hudgeons, she is survied by her Husband Gary Gay; Mother Dorothy (Zoschke) Koehl; Sister Connie Maroney; Brother in Law Tom Maroney; Sister Elizabeth (Liz) Hudgeons; Nephews and Nieces In lieu of flowers please support the BCRF (Breast Cancer Research Foundation) https://www.bcrf.org/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 11, 2019
