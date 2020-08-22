ELLIOTT, Barbara Ann Sawyer Barbara Ann Sawyer Elliott was born on Aug 2nd, 1934 in Austin, TX and passed away on July 29th, 2020 She attended Austin Public Schools and the University of Texas. She is predeceased by her parents Mr. & Mrs. Leslie Sawyer, her husband Dick Elliott and her only child, Richard N Elliott Jr. She is survived by her grandson Josh Elliott & wife Jessica of Round Rock TX, Holly Alliot her former daughter in law and husband Pete, great grandchildren A.J. and Colton Elliott and several cousins. Due to Covid-19 a private graveside service is being held and officiated by Dr. Vernon Davis. Memorials may be made to Faith in Action Georgetown TX or the American Diabetes Association in Barbara's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store