WILDER, Barbara Ann Barbara Ann Wilder, 61, of Del Valle, TX, died Friday, March 29th. She was born in DeKalb, TX on December 13, 1957, a daughter of the late Clifford and Ouida (Stewart) Harmon. She was the wife of Byron Wilder. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 1 PM on Saturday, April 6th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center in Austin, TX . under the direction of South Austin Community Church with Pastor Art Sneed II officiating. Interment at Austin Memorial Park. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered Friday April 5th to1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4 PM to 7 PM. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Barbara had selected before her death Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2019