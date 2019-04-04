Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1300 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Grant Chapel AME Worship Center
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Wilder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Wilder


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Ann Wilder Obituary
WILDER, Barbara Ann Barbara Ann Wilder, 61, of Del Valle, TX, died Friday, March 29th. She was born in DeKalb, TX on December 13, 1957, a daughter of the late Clifford and Ouida (Stewart) Harmon. She was the wife of Byron Wilder. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 1 PM on Saturday, April 6th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center in Austin, TX . under the direction of South Austin Community Church with Pastor Art Sneed II officiating. Interment at Austin Memorial Park. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered Friday April 5th to1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4 PM to 7 PM. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Barbara had selected before her death Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now