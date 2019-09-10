|
SALDANA, Barbara Anne Barbara Anne Saldana, age 62, of Austin, Texas passed away September 8, 2019. A true Austinite, Barbara was born and raised in East Austin. After she graduated from Austin High School, she met and was married to her best friend, Charles for 42 years. They immediately started a family and resided in southwest Austin with their two daughters. After 36 years of working for the Austin Independent School District, she retired to be fully dedicated to her grandchildren. She was a master crafter, baked the most beautiful and delicious desserts, and enjoyed being with her friends and family. She touched many lives with her contagious laugh and passion for life. Barbara is survived by her husband, Charles Saldana; daughters, Jessica Bazan (Marco Bazan) and Amanda Saldana (Robert Hernandez); grandchildren, Jacob, Alyssa, Lilly Rose Hernandez, and Luci, Lori Bazan; parents, Manuel and Estella Gonzales; sisters, Caroline George, Anna Saldana, Sandra Aguilera; brother, Peter Gonzales; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation 5:00 pm 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue with Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 126 W Oltorf St. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 10, 2019