Lanspa, Barbara Arendt May 18, 1932 - June 4, 2020 She entered into the Eternal Life in Georgetown, TX on June 4, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald Lanspa of Georgetown; her children: Mark Lanspa (D. Gregory Scarffe) of New York NY, Patricia Lanspa Duty (Todd Duty) of Phoenix AZ, and Paul Lanspa (Katryce Lanspa) of Roanoke, TX; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marie Arendt. VISITATION begins in Omaha, NE. on Wednesday, June 10, 9:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, NE.. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the Lanspa Family Seminary Trust at https://giving.nd.edu/contact/ JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 9, 2020.