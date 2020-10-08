WHITE, Barbara E. Barbara E. White a former resident of Austin, TX passed away on October 2, 2020 in Burleson, TX at the age of 72. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. Barbara was born on January 24, 1948 in Manila, Philippine Islands. She came over to the states with her parents at the age of five months old. Barbara raised her children in the Austin/Round Rock area. Barbara worked at Farmers Insurance Group for 10 years. She continued her career at Time Warner until the time of her retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents; Ray Arsenault and Emelia Royo. She is survived by her four children; Angela Labenksi of Georgetown, TX, Jennifer Palos of Burleson, TX, Edward White of Pax River, MD and William White of North Virginia. She had 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at IOOF Cemetery in Georgetown.