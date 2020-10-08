1/1
Barbara E. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITE, Barbara E. Barbara E. White a former resident of Austin, TX passed away on October 2, 2020 in Burleson, TX at the age of 72. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. Barbara was born on January 24, 1948 in Manila, Philippine Islands. She came over to the states with her parents at the age of five months old. Barbara raised her children in the Austin/Round Rock area. Barbara worked at Farmers Insurance Group for 10 years. She continued her career at Time Warner until the time of her retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents; Ray Arsenault and Emelia Royo. She is survived by her four children; Angela Labenksi of Georgetown, TX, Jennifer Palos of Burleson, TX, Edward White of Pax River, MD and William White of North Virginia. She had 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at IOOF Cemetery in Georgetown.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved