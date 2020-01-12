|
WILLIAMS, Barbara Ellen Dalton Barbara Ellen Dalton Williams aged 86, of Austin, TX died serenely at home, attended by family & friends, Dec 28, 2019. She was born Oct 25, 1933, in Lubbock, TX, to Lowell Dalton & Margaret (Mimi) Aynesworth Dalton. She married James (Jim) Williams on Feb 9, 1957. They had 3 children. Jim's death, May 2018, ended their 61 yr marriage. They shared deep love, partnership, values & belief in human potential and a loving Creator. Barbara graduated from Port Neches High School, Port Neches, TX; her B.A. was in English Lit from Lamar U, Beaumont, TX, 1959; her MSW from SUNY, Buffalo, NY, 1962 & her PhD in Epidemiology, Community Mental Health, from UT Medical Branch in Galveston, TX, 1981. In early professional years, Barbara taught and did social work in the public schools. She then held positions as Clinical Dir of the Settlement Home, Austin, 1965-74; Clinical Dir of the Adolescent Psychiatric Inpatient Unit at UTMB, Galveston, 1975-81; culminating in Assoc Professor of Social Work & Dir of Graduate Field at UT, Austin (1981-2002). After retirement, she continued to develop and teach continuing education and church-related workshops. Barbara's other calling was to her Church. She participated fully in the life of her home churches, the latest being St Matthews Episcopal Church, both as an individual and on numerous boards and committees as well as in Diocesan-wide activities. When people spoke of Barbara, they spoke of her kindness, generosity, intelligence, teaching, mentorship, servant-leadership & clear-eyed optimism. She grew from all who touched her and all she touched were the better for it. A series of catastrophic illnesses resulted in Congestive Heart Failure. Barbara was home with Hospice Dec. 3rd, still enjoying her family and friends. Her consent to death, trust in God, certainty of seeing Jim again & her loving interactions with all helped us accept her going. She taught, loved & led to the end. Barbara is predeceased by her husband, James (Jim) Williams. She is survived by her three children & their spouses, Cathleen Krebs (Eduardo), Bruce Williams (Lucy Rodriguez), Elizabeth Owens (Joe) & her grandchild Dalton Williams. The Memorial Service is January 17th, 1:00PM at St. Matthews Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to St. Matthews Outreach Ministries or a cause you choose. Go to stmattsaustin.org for a list of supported organizations. Please add your own messages to the Celebration of Barbara's life. Visit the Weed-Corley-Fish website: www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020